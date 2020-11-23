Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £128,500 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, Paula Bell purchased 43 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £126.42 ($165.17).

On Thursday, September 24th, Paula Bell purchased 50 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £135 ($176.38).

On Monday, August 24th, Paula Bell purchased 42 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($162.42).

SPT stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Monday. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.