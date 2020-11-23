Insider Selling: MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider Sells £2,250,000 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40).
Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 726 ($9.49) on Monday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20). The company has a market cap of $353.03 million and a PE ratio of 90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 596.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 647.59.
MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) Company Profile
