Insider Selling: MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider Sells £2,250,000 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 726 ($9.49) on Monday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20). The company has a market cap of $353.03 million and a PE ratio of 90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 596.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 647.59.

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

