Intrum AB (publ)’s (ITJTY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Intrum AB (publ) stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

