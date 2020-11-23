Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Argus upped their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.28.

Intuit stock opened at $347.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.89 and a 200-day moving average of $311.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

