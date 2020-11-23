Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $137.76 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12.

