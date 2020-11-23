Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.64% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $65,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $85,400,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 130.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,086,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after buying an additional 1,616,408 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.