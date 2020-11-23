IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

IRIDEX stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

