iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 101,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.68. 69,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,698. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $365.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.