iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $216.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

