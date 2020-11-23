iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after buying an additional 456,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.78. 1,021,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,854,430. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $179.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

