iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after buying an additional 733,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 721,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.53 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

