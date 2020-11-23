Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) versus Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Critical Comparison

Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaco Electronics and Ituran Location and Control’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ituran Location and Control $279.33 million 1.39 $6.89 million $1.58 10.44

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Jaco Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Jaco Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jaco Electronics has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jaco Electronics and Ituran Location and Control, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaco Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ituran Location and Control 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ituran Location and Control has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than Jaco Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Jaco Electronics and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A Ituran Location and Control -3.45% 21.07% 8.46%

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Jaco Electronics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaco Electronics Company Profile

Jaco Electronics Inc. distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries. Jaco Electronics Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform that provides access to Android applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 230,000 end-users through 40,000 corporate customers in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

