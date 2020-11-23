JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Andra AP fonden’s 2nd Largest Position

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 0.5% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

JD.com stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.91. 301,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,821,135. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

