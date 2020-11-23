John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Buys £6,545.86 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson acquired 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).
Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.28. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55.
John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.