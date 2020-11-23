John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Buys £6,545.86 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson acquired 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.28. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.73 ($4.43).

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.