John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)’s (WG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

WG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 338.73 ($4.43).

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

In other news, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Insiders purchased a total of 5,679 shares of company stock worth $1,338,256 over the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

