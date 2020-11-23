JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 350

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

Get Grainger plc (GRI.L) alerts:

GRI opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £299.16 ($390.85).

About Grainger plc (GRI.L)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.