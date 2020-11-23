JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,315 ($30.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,366.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,268.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,146 ($41.10). The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

In other news, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £427.68 ($558.77).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.