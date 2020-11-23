Karpus Management Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,178 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 46.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the second quarter worth $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.