Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,060,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 22,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.25 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

