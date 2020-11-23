KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Sells $806,383.95 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $244.64. 6,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $247.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

