L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Lifted to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LBGUF opened at $46.40 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $49.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen.

