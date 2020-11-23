Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

NYSE:LPI traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $185,568.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $629,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

