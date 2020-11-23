Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Short Interest Up 19.9% in October

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

