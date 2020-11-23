Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

LON:STAF opened at GBX 35.78 ($0.47) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.53.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 12097.8846212 EPS for the current year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

