Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.24. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

