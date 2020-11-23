LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Insider Sells £160,532.34 in Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -328.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,142.86%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

