Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

MFNC stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

