Main Street Research LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

