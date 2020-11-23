Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Update

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,293 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.19. 7,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,681. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

