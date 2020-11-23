Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of -0.12. Mastermind has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

