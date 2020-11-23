MATH (MATH) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One MATH token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002617 BTC on major exchanges. MATH has a market cap of $55.42 million and $456,059.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MATH has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001673 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000762 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000223 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001558 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MATH Token Profile

MATH is a token. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 tokens. The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MATH

