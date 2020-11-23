Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 284,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,883. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

