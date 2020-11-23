McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $214.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day moving average of $203.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

