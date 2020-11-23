Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $110.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.