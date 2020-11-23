Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 799,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.