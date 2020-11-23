Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) stock opened at GBX 328.90 ($4.30) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,148.40 ($15.00). The stock has a market cap of $807.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

In related news, insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £108,790 ($142,134.83).

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

