Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) versus PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Head to Head Contrast

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and PharmChem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -1,393.50% -164.54% -101.20% PharmChem N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Miragen Therapeutics and PharmChem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 PharmChem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 71.00%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmChem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of PharmChem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and PharmChem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 15.13 -$41.87 million ($1.34) -12.87 PharmChem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PharmChem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Miragen Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmChem has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics beats PharmChem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About PharmChem

PharmChem, Inc. provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

