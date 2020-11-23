MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in October

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MMA Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMA Capital stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.35. MMA Capital has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

