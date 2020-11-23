Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 150,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MRCC opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.29. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 1,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

