Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 642,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.95. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

