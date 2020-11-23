Motion Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Motion Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 24th. Motion Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MOTNU stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Motion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Motion Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.