Multi-collateral DAI Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

