National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.11.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$70.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.1900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

