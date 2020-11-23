National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $100,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKSH opened at $30.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $198.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.45. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

