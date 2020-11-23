News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 980,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of News by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. News has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

