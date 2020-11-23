Nexo (NEXO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.81 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $138.28 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00165461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.01077712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00193595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00097610 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 104,494.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Fatbtc, YoBit, Hotbit, DDEX, Allbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

