NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

NIKE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,859. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

