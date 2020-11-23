Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 244.60 ($3.20).

Get Ninety One Group (N91.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 110,040 shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £234,385.20 ($306,225.76). Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 49,261 shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £104,925.93 ($137,086.40). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,836,038 shares of company stock valued at $604,555,193.

About Ninety One Group (N91.L)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.