Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €145.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of €139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.