Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $241.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.